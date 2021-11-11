Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Couture, a Chic Eyecatcher

A chrysanthemum with a chic appearance, meet Couture.

Inspired by ‘haute couture’, high-end fashion design. A segment in which Couture, the dark pink chrysanthemums feels at home. A real eyecatcher with a unique colour that is not easy to describe. The grayisch colour of the underside of the petals make this flower into something special. De large, filled flowers of Couture and the slightly twisted heart are the main features of this stylish new variety.

With its strong leaves and long vaselife Couture has it all to become a real high-end variety.

Arcadia starts supplying Couture with approximately 8.000 stems a week as of week 45, increasing to 15.000.