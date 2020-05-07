Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Evidence

The beautiful white pompon Evidence is the new disbudded chrysanthemum by Deliflor, that will be supplied by VannoVa J&A Flowers from week 19 (Friday May 9).

A strong white ball shape flower with a fresh green heart. Great uniformity and excellent preservability.

When put in a vase, this chrysanthemum delivers the true evidence of its quality: this chrysanthemum keeps growing bigger into a magnificent and firm ball. VannoVa J&A Flowers starts supplying 5.000 stems a week.