Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Evidence

Deliflor Chrysanten Floral May 7, 2020

The beautiful white pompon Evidence is the new disbudded chrysanthemum by Deliflor, that will be supplied by VannoVa J&A Flowers from week 19 (Friday May 9).

A strong white ball shape flower with a fresh green heart. Great uniformity and excellent preservability.

When put in a vase, this chrysanthemum delivers the true evidence of its quality: this chrysanthemum keeps growing bigger into a magnificent and firm ball. VannoVa J&A Flowers starts supplying 5.000 stems a week.

  • Grower: VannoVa J&A Flowers
  • Amounts: 5000 stems per week
  • VBN-code: 124312

