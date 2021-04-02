Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces New Larky (Santini)

The santini assortment of Deliflor is being extended with Larky, a cheerful purple pompon. Larky means joy and happiness, something we need so desperately in these times! Larky is a firm flower and has a lot of flowers on one stem. Deliflor and Zentoo add an interesting novelty to a segment of chrysanthemums that is very popular nowadays. Zentoo introduces Larky in week 14 (April 7) with 5.000 stems a week, increasing to 20.000 stems as of week 25.

Grower: Zentoo

Amounts: 5.000 stems a week, increasing to 20.000 a week

VBN-code: 125413

Check out this novelty in 3D!