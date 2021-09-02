Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces New Larsson Spray Chrysanthemum

In week 36, Deliflor introduces the new spray chrysanthemum Larsson together with Linflowers.

A new variety that has already received so much positive feedback of growers and traders. Larsson is a lovely pink chrysanthemum with a fresh green centre that creates a perfect contrast between petals and heart. Larsson gains weight easily, has strong branches and dark green leaves.

A superb product by which Linflowers will catch the eyes of many. Linflowers starts the supply with 50 000 stems a week.