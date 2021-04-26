Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces New Santini Maradona

Funny Santini will introduce a remarkable new santini on Wednesday April 28: Maradona. A name that needs no explanation.

The little man with the iconic stardom, who unfortunately passed away last year. An honourable name for this new white santini by Deliflor. Maradona is a spider santini that makes it look like a true star.

A distinctive variety in the assortment of santinis on the market. Funny Santini starts the supply of Maradona with 9 000 stems a week, but supply will increase to 36 000 stems per week!