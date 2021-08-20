Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces ‘Serenity Red’

The Serenity family is being extended by a new colour variation: Serenity Red. A spray chrysanthemum with a dark red colour.

A magnificent colour to use in the upcoming autumn and winter. Serenity Red has equal outstanding characteristics as the other Serenity varieties: Serenity, Serenity Salmon and Serenity Sweet.

A strong flower with a firm stem and beautiful leaves. Zentoo will start supplying Serenity Red as of week 34 with 5.000 stems a week.