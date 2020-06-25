Deliflor Chrysanten Introducing Pixel Snowy

Deliflor keeps extending its santini assortment! In week 27 (Monday 29 June) Deliflor introduces another interesting santini: Pixel® Snowy.

This beautiful white santini differentiates itself by its overwhelming amount of white flowers. The association with the huge amount of pixels in a high quality picture is easy to make. Pixel® Snowy suits the santini series of Zentoo very well.

Next to the earlier introduction of Pizarro, Pixel® Snowy will also be supplied by Zentoo, with 15000 stems per week.

Don’t forget to check out this novelty in 3D!