Details Flowers Explores AI in Floral Artistry with Brandy Ferrer

Details Flowers Floral August 29, 2024

For our August Details University Live, we discovered how AI-powered tools can revolutionize your creative process and elevate your designs to new heights with our guest speaker, Brandy Ferrer! Brandy shared insights, tips, and hands-on techniques to harness the power of AI, guiding you through the innovative tools available to floral artists today.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an aspiring designer, this session offers a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and unleash your artistic potential. If you missed our session, here is the recap! 

Brandy’s floral journey began in college while she was studying education. She worked part-time at a flower shop, designing weddings on the weekends. After 15 years as an educator, Brandy decided to pursue her passion full-time by purchasing an old flower shop in her hometown, which she transformed into Simply Beautiful Floral Co.

To read the rest of the interview, please go to: Details Flowers

