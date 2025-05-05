Details Flowers Software Announces New Partnership with Floral Greens Farmers of Florida

May 5, 2025

At Details Flowers Software, we believe in the power of local connections, sustainable sourcing, and supporting the people who grow the products we love to design with. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with Floral Greens Farmers of Florida—a passionate collective of Florida’s finest foliage growers. 

About Floral Greens Farmers of Florida

The Floral Greens Farmers of Florida was formed in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, which struck the eastern coast of Florida on October 8, 2016. Prior to the storm, a group of foliage farmers had begun discussing the idea of forming a cooperative—but the devastation caused by the hurricane made collaboration essential.

