Details Flowers Software Celebrates 10 Years of Business

Ormond Beach, FL — Details Flowers Software is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 24, 2025. Founded in 2015, Details has improved how florists and event professionals manage their event businesses, offering tools that drive efficiency and inspire creativity.

What began as a small Daytona Beach incubator startup has flourished into a globally recognized Software-as-a-Service trusted by florists, event planners, and designers worldwide. Details’ has empowered professionals to enhance profitability, simplify workflows, and deliver exceptional client experiences by streamlining processes like proposals, contracts, recipes, and payments.

“What started as a simple idea in my small floral studio has blossomed into a groundbreaking technology platform that is now empowering thousands of florists worldwide—helping them create unforgettable events for countless people. And it all happened right here, in the heart of Ormond Beach,” says Corrine Heck, Founder and CEO of Details. “This journey has been fueled by the incredible support from our community, mentors, and visionaries who believed in the power of innovation and an idea. My team is enthusiastic to share this milestone with those who have helped make it possible and would love for you to celebrate with us!”

Details Flowers Software will mark this exciting milestone on April 24, 2025, from 4 PM to 6 PM EST with an open house at their headquarters in Ormond Beach. This special evening will unite the local community, friends, partners, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the floral industry. Enjoy a night of festivities while discovering our business’s impact on the floral industry. Meet the talented team and dedicated interns who bring our blooms to life. For more information about attending, please contact hello@detailsflowers.com.

Celebrating 10 Years of Milestones and Innovation: A Detailed Look at Our Journey

Over the past decade, Details Flowers Software has achieved significant milestones and earned recognition from the community and the floral industry. Here are a few highlights:

Expanding Our Reach: From just 16 companies using Details in 2015 to an incredible 935 floral businesses today, our platform has helped plan over 25,000 events in 2024 alone. Florists rely on Details daily to track their designs and product usage, generating valuable data insights that help strengthen the floral supply chain and prepare for industry trends.

Industry Partnerships & Innovation: We've partnered with leading growers, suppliers, and wholesalers to give florists access to premium products and design inspiration through our online catalog. Our software continuously evolves with florist-specific tools, including the Floral Calculator, Stem Counting, Form Builder, Recipe Gallery, and customizable Tracking Pages.

Investing in Education & Workforce Development: We are proud to have created a partnership with Stetson University's Centurion Sales Program, equipping students with valuable sales skills while emphasizing the floral industry. We welcome Stetson interns to our headquarters every semester, providing hands-on experience in a thriving business environment.

A Culture of Empowerment & Growth: At Details, we have built a workplace culture centered around empowerment, mental and physical wellness, and increased efficiency. We believe in fostering a supportive environment where our team can thrive professionally and personally.

A Trusted Industry Partner: Details Flowers Software is the official software solution for key industry organizations, including the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD)—overseeing floral product tabulations for their annual symposium. We've also sponsored hundreds of floral events and workshops, forging strong relationships with state floral associations and educators.

Leadership & Advocacy: Our CEO, Corrine Heck, sits on the Advisory Board of both Stetson University and Seed Your Future, an organization dedicated to educating today's youth about career opportunities in horticulture and floral industries. Additionally, Details has actively lobbied on Capitol Hill to advocate for floral industry initiatives, raising awareness through strategic campaigns.

Award-Winning Recognition: Details Flowers Software was honored as the 2023 Small Business of the Year by the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce and recognized on the Gator 100 list by the University of Florida, Corrine's alma mater.

As Details Flowers Software looks ahead to the next decade, the company remains committed to its mission of supporting florists and event professionals with innovative tools, exceptional customer service, and meaningful partnerships.

About Details Flowers Software

Details Flowers Software is a platform designed by florists for florists, tailored to meet the floral industry’s unique challenges and daily needs. For ten years, Details has been helping thousands of florists worldwide streamline workflows, enhance creativity, and drive business success. The platform offers a variety of specialized features, including stem counting, a comprehensive library of trusted partner products, invoicing, proposal creation, and client management tools. Whether you’re a seasoned florist or just starting, Details Flowers Software provides flexible options that support growth and scalability for businesses of all sizes.

For Press Inquiries, please contact hello@detailsflowers.com