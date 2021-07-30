Diamantina Dipladenia/Mandevilla Moves to Florensis, Ball Horticultural Company

Florensis and Ball Horticultural Company have acquired the Dipladenia/Mandevilla breeding program from the French company D.H.M. Innovation (DHMI) as of 30 June, 2021. Since 1985, DHMI has been active in the breeding of Dipladenia (Mandevilla), Lagerstroemia and Hibiscus. In recent years, ground-breaking innovations have been brought to market under the Diamantina® brand name, including the first Dipladenia with truly yellow flowers. This high-profile Diamantina® Opal ‘Citrine’ immediately became an IPM award winner and the new version 2.0 is considered a dream variety for both producers and consumers. The recently introduced Tourmaline Fuchsia is also a strong addition to the Diamantina range.

Leo Hoogendoorn, CEO Florensis, is looking forward to this new development for Florensis and Ball Horticultural Company with the acquisition of this consumer favorite. “The breeding will continue in a joint collaboration between DHMI, Florensis and Ball, and the testing of the varieties will take place worldwide. The production and distribution strength of both Florensis and Ball Horticultural Company will lead to broader global access to the very best Diamantina genetics.”

Mike Klopmeyer, President of Ball FloraPlant added, “Ball Horticultural Company has had the honor of working with the Lannes family and representing the DHMI genetics over the past several years, and we’re excited about this opportunity to further advance these genetics and bring them into our production and distribution businesses worldwide.”

Lannes, the current Dipladenia producer, will remain closely involved as a partner in the development of new varieties, product forms and marketing concepts. In this way, their years of experience and knowledge will be preserved for a successful future.

About Florensis

Florensis is a leading family business in the international ornamental horticulture sector. We strive to be the most reliable, innovative and sustainable breeder and propagator. We have production and breeding locations in the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Kenya and Ethiopia. With more than 2,000 employees, we annually supply a product range of 4,000 plant varieties to 8,000 professional growers in 50 countries. Corporate social responsibility comes as natural to us as offering the best quality with the highest supply reliability.

About Ball Horticultural Company

Ball Horticultural Company is a leader in all facets of horticulture. Our global family of breeders, research and development teams, suppliers, and distribution companies has a strong presence on six continents in 20 countries. We live by our founder’s motto: “All the Best and Nothing Else.” Launched in 1905 as a wholesale cut flower operation, our company with its fourth generation of family ownership has grown to colour the world and transform garden dreams into reality.