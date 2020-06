As of 15 June 2020, Dirk Hogervorst has been appointed interim director of the MPS Group.

He succeeds Yolande van den Boom, who announced her departure on 25 May.

Dirk is certainly no stranger to the horticultural sector; he has held various positions at large organisations in the sector and has a lot of experience as an interim manager.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MPS Group