Discover Fleuroselect’s New Gold Medal Winners

Fleuroselect is proud to present the 2024 Gold Medal winners. Each one of these breeding breakthroughs obtained an outstanding score on innovation, beauty and garden performance, convincing our judges to award the coveted Gold Medal. Keep an eye on these winners!

Gazania rigens F1

Zany Sunny-Side Up

BenaryThe new Gazania Zany Sunny-Side Up boasts real star quality thanks to its extraordinary colour combination. Its bi-coloured flowers with golden orange petals blending into light yellow tips are truly unique, making you yearn for those happy, sunny days of early summer. The plants of this new variety are incredibly consistent in growth and produce numerous large, colour-stable flowers that even open earlier and longer on cloudy days. Sunny-Side Up not only looks wonderful as a single pot plant or combined in containers on the patio but also shines in low bedding and even as landscape element in large plantings.

Sunny-Side Up reaches sales maturity in the same short flowering window as the other varieties in the Zany series, and is just as suitable for cultivation in pots and packs. For growers, this means the option of a space-saving production cycle with uniform cultivation processes and coordinated sales of each variety.

The seeds are coated with BeGreen, meaning that no chemicals or microplastics were used. Both retailers and consumers will be amazed by the unique, contrasting colour combination, which adds a wow factor to any garden or pot planting scheme. What’s more, Sunny-Side Up is extremely heat-tolerant and puts on its best display in full-sun positions. At the same time, the flowers retain their attractive colour markings and the plants even survive dry spells unscathed.

Gazania Zany Sunny-Side Up, a bi-coloured burst of summer suited for pot & pack production

Helianthus annuus

Desire Red

BurpeeLonging for something new in the garden? Desire Red is a sensational dwarf Helianthus variety which dazzles consumers with its innovative, unique russet flowers. The deep, rich red colour makes it just perfect for the late summer range. This high performer is an early, profusely flowering variety—new blooms form continuously on its multiple branches well into autumn, and blend wonderfully with its dark green foliage. Desire Red can be marketed as an attractive seed packet product, as plug or flowering pot and container plant.

Desire Red is suitable for planting or sowing in both beds and borders as well as in larger patio containers. This winner can be cultivated very successfully as a high-quality pot plant, especially in 3-liter containers, but is also suitable for production in smaller pots.

Its long sales season from May to August make it an ideal product for impulse purchases in garden centres and retail outlets. Consumers will be absolutely delighted by this high-quality, long-flowering garden plant. Desire Red enhances the compact sunflower range by adding a new colour dimension that brings a warm, summery touch to both gardens and patios alike. What’s more, pollinators just love the deep dark centre of this sunflower.



Helianthus annuus Desire Red – a ray of red sunshine for your summer garden

Lycopersicon esculentum

Tiny Temptations F1 Orange

PrudacThe new cherry tomato Tiny Temptations F1 Orange stands out not only for its bright orange fruits but also for its wonderful flavour. The ultra-sweet cherry fruits of this variety are a real breeding breakthrough in trailing tomatoes. The Fleuroselect jury praised the delicious taste and excellent plant habit with multiple branches bearing a constant supply of new fruits. The bushy plants with their small, sturdy green leaves are highly tolerant to Phytophthora, not susceptible to mildew and therefore easy to grow. In addition, the abundant flowers are a magnet for bees.

Tiny Temptations F1 Orange is the ideal snack tomato for packet seeds, young plants or finished containers/pot plants with green fruits. In containers, it can be produced without pinching or the use of growth regulators. Its outstanding fruit quality is also retained on the sales floor.

The countless snack fruits stay on the plant for a long time and do not drop easily or burst. This attractive, robust and highly productive tomato plant for container or bedding use will appeal to consumers looking for a decorative variety that produces an abundance of highly flavoursome cherry tomatoes.



Tiny Temptations F1 Orange – the tiny tomato with the big flavour

Recording In case you missed the online event or would like to view it once more, please find the link to the full recording.

