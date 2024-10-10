Domestic Flower Farmers Strive to Bloom

Rosamund Lannin, Ambrook Research Floral October 10, 2024

As summer turns to fall, Lauren Catey Dillon is thinking about love. Specifically, weddings — the small flower farmer rents out her barn for events year-round. This helps support her family through Indiana winters, when the dahlias and the sunflowers slumber under frost. Selling cut flowers to florists is just one part of Dillon and her husband’s income: They also create floral designs for events, run DIY flower workshops, sell bulk buckets of flowers, manage CSA subscriptions, and run a farmstand two days a week. In addition to the farm, they both work at nearby Ivy Tech Community College; her husband Jem is an adjunct philosophy professor and a success coach, helping first-generation college students navigate the education system.

Although flower farming can seem dreamy, something out of the romantasy novels Dillon reads in the spare hours between multiple jobs and co-parenting their toddler Imogene, the reality is that flowers alone cannot sustain their modest lifestyle. Sales of cut flowers in Indiana totaled $461,000 last year, about 15% of what the CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS earns annually — an extremely slim slice of that is the Dillons.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Ambrook Research

Here’s a creative way to engage gardeners in an interactive celebration of the annuals, perennials and flowering shrubs in their backyards. It’s called American Flowers Week (June 28-July 4) — based on a free and inclusive social media campaign that highlights U.S.-grown cut flowers. Launched in 2015, the home-grown campaign is part of Slow Flowers Society’s advocacy, education and outreach efforts.