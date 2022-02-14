DoorDash Launches Flower Delivery with Diamonds this Valentine’s Day

Florals for Valentine’s Day? Groundbreaking. Well, this time it really is, because starting today DoorDash is making it possible for customers to send fresh, beautiful, and same-day delivery of flowers to loved ones. DoorDash launched flower delivery, partnering with more than 3,000 local and national florists across the country for on-demand delivery, making it easier for customers to discover and gift their favorite floral bouquets.

This news follows a multi-year journey of fulfilling on-demand delivery for florists via its own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service, and continues DoorDash’s trajectory of expansion into new categories beyond restaurants including grocery, alcohol, pets and retail. The vast majority of florists are on DashPass to make receiving and gifting flowers even more convenient and affordable, including The Flower Shop, William Paul Floral Design, Jennie’s Flowers of Tampa, Poppy Flowers, and POMP Flowers. This news also marks a partnership expansion with many of DoorDash’s grocery and convenience store merchants, delivering flowers from Florals & Gifts by Albertsons and Bloom Cart by Safeway.

Additionally, to make this the ultimate Valentine’s Day experience, DoorDash is going to surprise and delight special flower deliveries with an exquisite piece of diamond jewelry from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane’s collection: Neil Lane by Kay. With Valentine’s Day as the second most popular day of the year to gift on DoorDash, this partnership arrives just in time. Here’s how to discover and gift bouquets on DoorDash, and win diamonds from Neil Lane:

