Dramm Echter Farms Announces Farm Operations Move to Baja California

Encinitas, CA- Dramm Echter Farms, a premier California flower farm and international wholesaler, announces the company’s plan to transition their floral production to Baja California.

“My desire to continue growing quality flowers competitively has created an opportunity to move our farming operation to Baja California over the next two years,” said Dramm Echter Farms President and Owner Bob Echter, “This location is ideal based on our long-standing, trusted relationships with farms a short distance from our current location. Increasing labor costs is the main motivation for this move. We are confident this change will benefit our customers who value West Coast ‘Cali-Fresh’ quality.

Dramm Echter Farms will continue to grow Gerbera Daisies, Oriental Lilies, Spray Roses, Succulents, and Mini Callas, as well as continuing to source many local and import offerings from around the world. Their Sales, Warehouse, and Distribution activities will remain the same. The improved Dramm Echter Farms distribution and packing facilities will remain centrally located in San Diego to ensure easy access to all major transportation methods. To facilitate this seamless transition to Baja California, Dramm Echter Farms will be collaborating with farms they have been doing business with for many years in Baja and will be investing in new greenhouses, state of the art equipment and, most importantly, the expertise of their team to provide their customers with continuity of service and quality product for years to come.