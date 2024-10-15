Dressed Up for the Holidays: Monrovia Plants Make the Perfect Gifts

Festive crimson pots provide pre-wrapped presents that make the season bright

Dayton, Oregon – With the holidays just around the corner, Monrovia is taking the stress out of shopping by providing pre-wrapped presents everyone will love. Shoppers can look for plants in the festive, crimson pots at local independent garden centers now.



“We love spreading holiday cheer with our signature crimson gift-wrapped plants,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “Whether it’s a token of gratitude for a host or caregiver, a day brightener for a new homeowner, or a gesture of joy for a friend, our holiday plant selection has something for everyone. A plant is the gift that keeps giving, providing living décor throughout the season and many of our selections can be added to the garden in the spring.”

Gifts Everyone Loves

Plants have long been a holiday tradition, but this season has more offerings than ever before. Monrovia offers unique gift giving opportunities, perfect for family, friends, hosts, teachers, and more. Here are a few must-haves for the season for everyone on your list.

Living Holiday Trees

Bring the outdoors in or add a little more sparkle to outdoor containers with stunning living trees and shrubs.

Tiny Tower® Dwarf Alberta Spruce is a top seller each year. Perfect as a living holiday tree, indoor seasonal décor accent or outdoor container plant, Monrovia’s Dwarf Alberta are pruned more frequently through the growing seasons to be fuller and better formed. The quality and consistency standards of these trees create perfectly uniform sizes and forms that are just what you’re looking for to make the perfect gift for those you love.

LittleOne ® Blue Holly is an exciting and exclusive new holly. LittleOne® is the only truly compact female blue holly variety with an excellent berry set. It stays compact, reaching only 3 to 4 feet tall and wide, with dense glossy green foliage and bright red berries. This evergreen shrub is also very cold hardy, thriving in Zones 5-9.

Statement Gifts

Make a splash with your gifts this year by giving a plant that will provide enjoyment well beyond the season. With so many unique, quality-grown varieties, it’s easy to choose a new favorite or add to a gardener’s collection.

The elegant and beautiful blooms of Monrovia Camellias are on every gardener’s wish list. These evergreen shrubs provide year-round beauty with long-lasting blooms. With so many colors and forms to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect gift to elevate the garden.

Seaside Serenade ® Hydrangea s are the gift that keeps on giving. Known for long-lasting, colorful blooms, this reblooming hydrangea collection features compact varieties with strong, upright stems. The blooms can last as long as three months on the plant and have an extended vase life. Perfect for the hydrangea fan on your list.

Spice Things Up

Make this holiday season more memorable and flavorful with an edible plant. Monrovia offers several selections that are both decorative and tasty, perfect for party hosts and culinary aficionados.

Tuscan Blue Rosemary brings scent and texture to the garden and provides a wonderful addition to culinary activities. Beautiful, clear blue flowers add to its charm. Monrovia offers many topiary forms of rosemary that can double as holiday décor and tablescapes.

Little Ragu ® Sweet Bay has shiny green, aromatic leaves that can be dried to add the zip of Mediterranean flavor to soups and sauces. Little Ragu makes an excellent host or hostess gift from Thanksgiving right through the holidays. It can be used as a houseplant in the winter then brought outside next spring.

Gifts for Self-Care

At times, the holidays can be anything but relaxing, so why not look for a gift that helps family and friends savor the season and focus on some self-care? It seems shoppers are planning to prioritize their own wellbeing this year, too. According to a recent survey, 41% of U.S. adults say they are planning to splurge on gifts for themselves this holiday season. The research found that even though many shoppers have the desire to save money, they’re planning to give into temptation. So, whether purchasing for themselves or a loved one, shoppers buying Monrovia’s plants will provide a welcome addition to any home.

“Gardening and self-care go hand-in-hand,” Tamony said. “Our holiday program gives shoppers a chance to gift a plant to someone they love, or even to themselves, that will encourage wellness. And, it’s also a great time to grab that statement plant they’ve had their eye on or splurge on a new variety for their own home that will bring them joy year-round!”

Thai Constellation Monstera has become a unique must-have for any houseplant enthusiast. Thai Constellation is a rare variety with beautiful splashes of white on large, deep green leaves. It can reach 6 to 8 feet tall when grown indoors. It can be grown outdoors in Zones 10-11.

Lavender is the go-to plant for adding lovely color and fragrance to the garden. The key is choosing the right variety. Monrovia offers many types including English, French, hybrid, and Spanish lavenders, such as Javelin Forte™ Deep Purple Spanish Lavender . This variety was selected for its robust growth and large purple flowers. It can also handle cooler, wet winters.

Shoppers can find more information about these and other plants at Monrovia.com , and they can look for Monrovia’s crimson pots at local independent garden centers to fulfill their holiday list needs.

Need more images or want to talk with a Monrovia expert? For more information or to schedule an interview, contact: Kathleen Hennessy, kathleen@bellmontpartners.com .