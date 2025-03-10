A March-Madness Style Delphinium Design Contest

Attention Florists! We are excited to announce a new contest to kick off 2025 with a bang. We proudly introduce the Duel of the Delphiniums Contest in collaboration with Ball SB and the Society of American Florists (SAF)!

Get ready to showcase your floral creativity in a competition like no other! Details Flowers Software, Ball SB, and SAF are bringing you Duel of The Delphiniums. This exciting March Madness-style contest celebrates the artistry and passion of florists. This year, we’re challenging you to create breathtaking designs using Delphinium varieties from BallSB. The more unique, the better!

Delphiniums Like No Other

Delphinium, named after the Greek word dolphin due to its unique shape resembling a dolphin’s tail, is a flower that brings beauty and versatility to any design. One of its standout features is its uniform blooming, which makes harvesting easier and more efficient. The double blooms come in striking, unique colors, excelling over other commercial varieties and adding a special touch to designs. No matter what you’re creating, Delphinium is an essential addition to your collection. Its vertical element brings height and elegance to any arrangement, and the three-color assortment is perfect for creating solid, cohesive bunches that make a statement. We can’t wait to see how you incorporate the delphiniums into your contest design!

To learn more about contest DETAILS and how to enter, visit Details Flowers.