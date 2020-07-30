Dümmen Orange Adds Experienced Growing Specialist to its Expanding Organization

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to announce the hiring of Regina Coronado as product specialist for Basewell Perennials. She brings her vast experience in growing annuals and perennials to the Dümmen Orange team.

A graduate in agronomy from the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, Coronado has spent over 20 years in the North American market as a grower and head grower. Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, she worked for Bell Nursery and has previously led growing efforts at Northwest Horticulture, Stacy’s Greenhouses and Speedling, Inc.

In 2010, Coronado was honored as “Head Grower of the Year” by her peers at the annual Cultivate trade show and conference for the horticulture industry held during the summer in Columbus, Ohio.

“Regina will be a great asset and resource of technical support and data to our broker network and customers in the North American market,” said Keith Cable, Dümmen Orange North America President. “We are excited to have her join our team and look forward to the exceptional added value that she brings to our organization.”

Regina Coronado can be reached at [email protected].

For more details about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange