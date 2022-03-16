Dümmen Orange Adds Midwest Sales Manager to North American Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, is proud to announce the addition of Tim Clark as the company’s new Midwest sales manager.

Based in the Cincinnati area, Clark will oversee Dümmen Orange’s extensive network of customers, broker companies and sales representatives throughout the Midwest region.

“Tim has over 25 years of experience in our industry and his extensive retail knowledge is unmatched,” said Pete Van Grouw, national sales manager for Dümmen Orange North America. “His partnerships and understanding of greenhouse business operations are certainly a welcome addition to our North American sales team.”

Clark now fills the sales manager role once held by Nathan Sell who was promoted internally last summer.

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Clark worked the past 25 years for Benken Florist Home and Garden Center as general manager at the storied southwestern Ohio company. Before that, he gained practical business experience as a zone operations manager for five years with Frito-Lay North America. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Clark’s professional credentials are many and feature the Ohio Nursey and Landscape Association where he has served on the organization’s board of directors for the past 14 years including a term as board president. He was national tour chair from Ohio for the American Nursery and Landscape Association in 2008. Clark also served in numerous leadership roles for the Midwest Landscape Network including secretary from 2007 to 2009, treasurer from 2009 to 2011 and president from 2011 to 2013.



For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



