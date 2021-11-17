Dümmen Orange Adds New Northeast Sales Manager to Support its Expanding North American Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to announce the addition of Charlie Cole as northeast sales manager for the company’s North American team.

In his new role, Cole will support key accounts, provide general sales and broker support, and be responsible for the financial, administrative and sales decisions within the northeast territory among other things. He will help to facilitate new product and culture trials, promote the product portfolio, build the Dümmen Orange brand in the industry through increased sales, and identify market opportunities for growth.

He grew up digging in the dirt at D.S. Cole Growers, his father’s greenhouse which is also a Dümmen Orange customer. From there, Cole later joined Mahoney’s Garden Centers in Massachusetts where he completed a college internship. His family acquired an existing garden center in Concord, New Hampshire which became Cole Gardens. That is where Cole gained first-hand knowledge about gardening consumers, purchasing live goods and hardgoods, daily operations and servicing customers as vice president of the company.

“Charlie’s extensive professional knowledge was gained through hard work and by learning the ins and outs of his family’s retail gardening business through the years,” said Peter Van Grouw, national sales manager of Dümmen Orange North America. “His practical experience and customer service skills will be a great benefit to our valued partners and allows us to strengthen our relationships with customers, brokers and the Dümmen Orange team.”

Based in New Hampshire, Cole joins Dümmen Orange at an exciting time. In addition to becoming the company’s newest sales manager, his wife and their two chocolate labs, Lilly and James, eagerly await the arrival of their first child in the spring.



For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange