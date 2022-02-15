Dümmen Orange Adds Retail Project Manager to its Marketing Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, is proud to announce the addition of Mallory Skrobot as the company’s new retail project manager for marketing in North America.

In this position, Skrobot will oversee development, execution and delivery of digital and print content for in-store, point-of-sale (POS) materials, presentations, photo shoots and trade events among other things. Her responsibilities include managing retail channels involving independent garden centers, supermarkets and major national chains like Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Walmart and Costco. She will also be involved with inbound and outbound retail campaigns.

“Mallory is a solid leader and clear communicator who has great organizational skills” said Chris Berg, director of marketing for Dümmen Orange North America. “She knows how to work well with vendors and designers to deliver marketing projects on time and on budget.”

Skrobot joins Dümmen Orange as part of the company’s expanded internal marketing services team and will collaborate with product, retail, IT and finance management departments to build new opportunities through engagement with clients.

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Skrobot worked for the Ohio History Connection over the past seven and one-half years where she served in multiple marketing roles and before that with the City of Dublin, Ohio for five years working in sales and guest services positions. In addition, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wittenberg University where she graduated Cum Laude and completed internships with both the Ohio Historical Society and Columbus Museum of Art.

Skrobot will be based in Columbus, Ohio, the location of Dümmen Orange North America’s corporate office.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.