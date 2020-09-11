Dümmen Orange and Yellowstone Foundation Partner in New Petunia Launch

De Lier (The Netherlands) – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest ornamental horticulture breeder and propagator, and Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park in the United States, signed an agreement for joint branding of a new yellow petunia. Named ‘Yellowstone Forever,’ this unique and innovative new petunia was developed exclusively for the nonprofit organization by Dümmen Orange. It comes from the company’s highly successful line of petunias.

‘Yellowstone Forever’ petunia displays a one-of-a-kind yellow color on super blooms and offers excellent garden performance. Royalty revenues generated by sales of the ‘Yellowstone Forever’ petunia will be donated to Yellowstone Forever.

Yellowstone Forever is a certified 4-star and Best in America Charity. The nonprofit partners with Yellowstone National Park to create opportunities for all people to experience, enhance, and preserve this historic American treasure forever. Yellowstone Forever’s mission of engagement and support through education and fundraising will ensure that Yellowstone remains vital and awe-inspiring for generations.

