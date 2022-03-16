Dümmen Orange Announces Leadership Changes on North American Marketing Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, has promoted Marta Maria Garcia to become its head of marketing and retail for Dümmen Orange North America. She will oversee both departments effective April 1, 2022.

An experienced corporate retail marketing executive, she joined the company last year as retail director. Garcia brings valuable insight to the position gained from Dümmen Orange and her previous management experience at Nature’s Way Farms, Designer Cut Flowers, Costa Farms and Bacardi. Her track record of creating and launching retail programs has been recognized throughout the horticulture industry.

Garcia’s expanded role comes as Chris Berg, Dümmen Orange North America director of marketing, resumes his full-time role as president of BlueSkye Creative, a marketing partner to Dümmen Orange. In this role, Berg will continue to provide creative services for Dümmen Orange, McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. This partnership will include product catalogs, videos and tradeshow support in an ongoing capacity.

“I want to thank Chris for his contributions to Dümmen Orange,” said Keith Cable, president of Dümmen Orange North America. “And I would also like to congratulate Marta Maria on her newly expanded role and all of the good things that will come from it.”

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.

About BlueSkye Creative

BlueSkye Creative, Inc. is an award-winning marketing agency devoted exclusively to the horticulture industry. With a legacy of creating successful advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns for a variety of companies in the green industry around the world, the team focuses on developing campaigns and tools that help the industry sell premium products. BlueSkye Creative’s solutions are the perfect balance of strategic thinking and creativity. The team has experience working with every link of the supply chain from breeder to unrooted cutting producers and brokers to growers and retailers. For more information on BlueSkye Creative, visit www.blueskyecreative.com.