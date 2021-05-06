Dümmen Orange Calibrachoa Rainbow Series Ready for Review at CAST 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will unveil its new Calibrachoa Rainbow series at the California Summer Trials (CAST) 2021 set for June 23 through June 27, 2021.

The Rainbow series is the newest and one of the most colorful lineups to the Dümmen Orange Calibrachoa collection. These varieties have a unique attribute which based on daylength, temperature and light levels, the blooms will open at a different color and always give a unique tri-color effect to the plant depending on when the bud was initiated. In its own unique way, the plant color changes throughout the year.

Rainbow is an all-season calibrachoa series and their incredible heat tolerance makes them a great solution for summer production. These plants all have exceptional vigor, a feature that makes them ideal for large baskets, large containers and even in-ground plantings.

The launch of the Dümmen Orange Calibrachoa Rainbow series at CAST 2021 includes Bermuda Blue, Calypso Coral, Flamingo Flare, Pink Pepperberry and Tiger Tail. These introductions are sure to garner attention at the retail level and the Dümmen Orange team is proud to offer them as part of the company’s updated calibrachoa lineup.



Dümmen Orange is participating in this year’s edition of CAST, where the company’s display will be located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Interested CAST 2021 attendees need to confirm a visit time prior to the show. Dümmen’s trial schedule is 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27, 2021. To view the Calibrachoa Rainbow program up close at CAST 2021, please schedule a meeting time with Dümmen Orange at cast@dummenorange.com.

Click here to view the Calibrachoa Rainbow video.



For more details about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

