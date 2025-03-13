Dümmen Orange Dazzles for the California Spring Trials (CAST) 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, a leading global breeder and propagator of sustainable flowers and plants, is busy preparing to exhibit for the upcoming California Spring Trials (CAST) 2025. Center of Effort, an established artisan winery, will once again host Dümmen Orange at 2198 Corbett Canyon Road in Arroyo Grande, Calif. Trial hours will be12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 25, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 26-27, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on March 28.

A wide array of new varieties including annuals and perennials will be on display at the Dümmen Orange stop.

Dahlia Summer Bees Purple Bicolor is part of a vibrant new series designed to attract pollinators. With vibrant bicolor blooms and a well-branched, upright habit, it dazzles from May to August. Dahlia Summer Bees Purple Bicolor is perfect for 6-inch to 12-inch containers, patio pots, and eye-catching combination planters.

Geranium Interspecific Big EEZE Pink Panther steals the spotlight with its upright form and massive pink flower umbels above vibrant green foliage. Heat and humidity tolerant, this bold beauty thrives all summer with excellent branching. It is ideal for 2.5-quart containers or larger and will stand out in any landscape.

Cozy up any garden with Garden Party Fall Fantastic Pumpkin Spice Latte. It is the plant equivalent of the favorite fall drink. Part of the new Fall Fantastic series, this variety is tolerant to heat and humidity while giving off autumnal vibes to summer and fall. Perfectly balanced for larger patio containers, Garden Party Fall Fantastic Pumpkin Spice Latte is a must-have for fall retail and seasonal charm.

Visit Dümmen Orange for the array of florals.

Registration is required to attend CAST 2025 including attendees who want to visit the Dümmen Orange display. Click here to register for CAST 2025.

