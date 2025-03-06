Dümmen Orange North America Celebrates 25th Anniversary in 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, a leading global breeder and propagator of sustainable flowers and plants, will be celebrating 25 years of operation in the North American market throughout 2025.

In 2000, Dümmen (as it was known then) established its commercial presence in North America. The team saw the opportunity to be located near the center of the industry’s largest event, known as the Ohio Florists Association Short Course (now called Cultivate) in Columbus, Ohio. It was a natural choice for Dümmen to position its North American headquarters in Columbus, the heart of horticultural progress. Dümmen modified its name in 2015 to what everyone knows now as Dümmen Orange.

The journey was not without its challenges. In the early days, the company struggled to sell petunia cuttings. A fundamental issue plagued the market – petunias required long days to bloom and wouldn’t flower until May – too late for prime sales. Dümmen Orange knew there had to be a better way. With dedication and years of breeding work, the team developed the Potunia® series – the first-ever daylength-neutral petunia with a rounded, bubble-shaped habit. Launched at Cultivate in 2004, Potunia® was a game-changer. Within just a few years, annual sales skyrocketed from 200,000 to 20 million cuttings, cementing the company’s reputation as an industry innovator.

That drive to solve problems through breeding ingenuity continued. With calibrachoa and verbena flooding the market, Dümmen Orange saw an opportunity to revolutionize plant combinations. The answer came in 2008 with the launch of Confetti Garden®, a line which combined multiple species in a single rooted liner. For the first time, national retailers could offer uniform, reliable combinations across all their stores. What began as an innovative experiment soon became a retail staple, further reinforcing Dümmen Orange’s ability to anticipate industry needs.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate just how far we have come here in the North American market over the past 25 years,” said Frank Magnusson, Dümmen Orange COO for North and Central America. “The innovative products which we have produced during that time have us all remembering the past quarter-century while eagerly looking forward to our future and our continued focus in bringing to the market solutions for our customers.”

“I think our industry will go through an evolution for sure which is why we want to be a premier presence within the industry, delivering value for our customers,” said Magnusson. “Servicing our customers is our primary focus. That’s accomplished through our people and our products. We have an innovative breeding and technology center in the Netherlands. Our global team has many resources invested in trait breeding and resistance breeding which will allow us to bring value to our customers – something that is different than a commoditized product.”

To help celebrate the company’s 25 years of serving North America, Dümmen Orange customers will receive a 25% Celebration Discount* on any cuttings for any new annual and perennial order placed and delivered through August 1, 2025, with the code DO25 on the purchase order. For complete details, click here.

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of sustainable flowers and plants, offering an impressive portfolio of patented crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be close to its customers and business partners and helps them grow. As a global leader in floriculture, Dümmen Orange stands out as the value chain partner that takes responsibility for people, communities and the environment. Dümmen Orange is headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and employs 6,600 people worldwide.

