Dümmen Orange North America Expands Team, Hires 2 Experienced Horticulturists

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America recently hired Sarah Thompson to become its new western regional sales manager and Michelle McElhannon, PhD to be its new technical specialist.

As an experienced horticulture professional, Thompson has two decades of expertise in sales, relationship management and program development.

“We are thrilled about Sarah joining our sales team,” said Frank Magnusson, Dümmen Orange COO for North and Central America. “She knows how to drive sales growth, train and develop field teams, manage customer accounts and strengthen long-term relationships which are all key to our company’s success.”

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Thompson spent the past 20 years serving in multiple roles at Olson’s Greenhouse Gardens, a well-known annual and perennial bedding plant supplier. She gained additional industry experience with a brief stint at Franz Witte Nursery and being an instructor at the College of Western Idaho.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Boise State University and she has also earned additional professional certifications over the past 20 years.

McElhannon is a scientist with over 20 years of experience in horticulture, agriculture and academia. With an extensive background in laboratory, greenhouse and growth chamber research, she has worked with plant propagation, crop protection products and plant nutrition.

“Whenever you find someone with as much technical experience as Michelle has, you jump at the opportunity to bring that person on board which is what we did,” said Kelly Nicholas, head of technical services for Dümmen Orange North America. “She understands how to work within a cross-functional team environment and is capable of translating complex scientific concepts to others, especially non-experts.”

Before arriving at Dümmen Orange, McElhannon worked at Consolidated Greenhouse Solutions, BASF, Northeast Georgia Health District, Carole’s Nursery, Horticultural Consulting Services Inc., and Oglevee Limited. She gained additional professional experience working as a graduate researcher at NC State and Auburn.

North Carolina based, McElhannon earned a PhD in Horticultural Science from North Carolina State University, her master’s degree in horticulture from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from the University of Georgia along with additional professional certifications.

