Dümmen Orange Promotes Experienced Sales Manager to Become a New Managing Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to announce the promotion of Nathan Sell to managing director of annuals, perennials and potted plants for the company’s North American team.

For the past couple years, Sell served as a sales manager for the Dümmen Orange North America team. His sales territory consisted of 15 states and he supported more than 2,000 customers while working with double-digit broker companies and countless sales representatives during that time.

“Nathan’s extensive experience throughout the industry and within our company means that he brings a wealth of varietal and cultural know-how to this role,” said Keith Cable, president of Dümmen Orange North America. “His proven leadership capabilities and strong industry relationships will be a great benefit to all as we move forward.”

Sell’s horticulture and floriculture knowledge are based on more than 25 years of working in the industry and filling a number of roles for different operations. Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Sell and his wife owned and operated Pine Grove Greenhouse in Gobles, Mich. for 17 spring seasons. Sell was also a manager for multiple organizations in Kalamazoo, Mich. and Carleton, Mich., where he gained significant experience managing operations that supply Dümmen Orange’s value chain partners.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture-Floriculture Production from Michigan State University. During his time as an undergraduate student in East Lansing, Mich., Sell started working in greenhouses and gardening at the MSU Demonstration Gardens and Research Greenhouse.



For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange