Dümmen Orange to Relaunch New Guinea Impatiens Petticoat Series at CAST 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will be relaunching its bestselling New Guinea Impatiens Petticoat series at the California Summer Trials (CAST) 2021. This unveiling comes with new bi-colors such as Stars and unique frosted patterns which show color contrast for retail novelty as well as every color in the class including the best red and white in the industry.

Over the years, Dümmen Orange has acquired different breeding companies that give their plants the widest breadth of genetics in the impatiens category. These acquisitions included two top-selling lines: the Petticoat series from Red Fox and the Tamarinda series from Ecke. Both series had very similar breeding goals and work has been done to combine these two series while also adding new genetics. The results allowed Dümmen Orange to create the industry’s most complete and uniform lineup for growers and retailers in this class.

“Petticoat and Tamarinda have both been industry staples for the last decade,” said Emily Mason, annuals program director for Dümmen Orange, “We wanted to take advantage of this incredible breadth of genetics and streamline them to be the most programmable and profitable New Guinea program for North American growers.”

Mason has led the trialing for the last two years including multiple trial sites across the globe. The goal is selecting the best genetics in each color class to create the most uniform and predictable series with a full spectrum of colors. In addition to blending the two series into one, many brand new genetics have been added from the company’s robust pipeline for more unique bi-color patterns with an exceptional retail appeal.

The Petticoat series includes medium vigor, exceptional branching and a load of flower power to go along with large, boldly colored blooms. Growers are sure to love the easiness and consistency of flowers in this series as they produce a full-color range of New Guineas very early in the season.

The Petticoat series includes frosted, star and solid colors for a full assortment of interest at retail.

The Petticoat series will be available for viewing at the Dümmen Orange CAST 2021 display which will be located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Interested attendees must confirm a visit time prior to the show. Dümmen Orange’s trial schedule is 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from June 23 through June 27, 2021. To view the New Guinea Impatiens Petticoat series, please schedule a meeting time with Dümmen Orange at cast@dummenorange.com .

Click here to view the New Guinea Impatiens Petticoat video.

For more details about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

New Guinea Impatiens Petticoat Dark Red provides medium vigor, exceptional branching and a load of flower power to go along with its boldly colored blooms.

About Dümmen Orange