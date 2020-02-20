Dümmen Orange Welcomes New Director Business Development to the Executive Committee

Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator in floriculture, announces that Perry Wismans is appointed as Director Business Development and joins the Dümmen Orange Executive Committee.

In his new role, Perry will focus upon bringing the very valuable Research & Development pipeline of Dümmen Orange to our clients and markets.

Perry Wismans (1968) was born and raised in the Netherlands. He is an entrepreneur with a proven track-record for bringing product innovations to market. Much of his professional career has been dedicated to building one of the most respected flora-culture companies in the world. In that role he was one on the driving forces in developing the Dümmen Orange organization into the industry leader it is today.

Perry resides with his wife and two children in the Netherlands. When he is not working, Perry is most likely supporting his children in sports, having a beer at the local soccer club or is at one of his famous fishing excursions with industry friends.

