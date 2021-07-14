Dümmen Orange Wins Industry’s Choice Award for Begonia I’Conia Scentiment Peachy Keen

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange’s Begonia I’Conia Scentiment Peachy Keen was named the Industry’s Choice Award winner during the Greenhouse Grower’s Medal of Excellence reception held at Cultivate’21.

The I’Conia Scentiment Peachy Keen is a real breakthrough in the genetics of hybrid garden begonias.

“Consumers are constantly seeking fragrance in flowers as one of their primary reasons to purchase live plants,” said Emily Mason, program director for Dümmen Orange. “We are very excited to introduce our first fragrant addition to the I’Conia lineup, combining the strong fragrance of the old-fashioned Scentiment types, with the strong plant habit and reliable cutting supply of I’Conia varieties which growers rely on.”

Dümmen Orange purchased the Scentiment varieties years ago and have successfully integrated the genetics for fragrance into the I’Conia lineup. I’Conia varieties have been award winners around the globe for outstanding garden performance and praised by growers and retailers for a predictable and profitable crop.

In addition to this honor, I’Conia Scentiment Peachy Keen was also awarded the prestigious FleuroStar award by Fleuroselect last month in Germany.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.