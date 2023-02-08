Dümmen Orange’s New Fuchsia Series Ballerina’s Stars at IPM

Breeder Dümmen Orange presents a varied mix of annuals, perennials and pot plants at IPM this year, including a preview on the new 2023 assortment. The star of the show is Ballerina’s®, the new Fuchsia series with its strong, day-neutral and well branching plants that are naturally compact.

Ballerina’s® are perfect fuchsias for early production, and therefore form a promising market with high sales potential. The new series performs extremely well on balconies and terraces or in flower beds and borders. Ballerina’s® bloom reliably and persistently from early April to August. Their individual, pretty, medium-sized flowers attract bees and other pollinating insects throughout the whole summer season.

Other highlights in Essen (Germany), are Dümmen Orange’s Confetti Garden and Confetti Garden Party concepts. Confetti Garden has been a trusted brand for colorful duo and trio bedding plant mixes for over 15 years now. Moreover, Dümmen Orange will present several inspiring combinations from its broad pot and bedding plant assortment. Whether generic or interspecific plant mixtures, the Confetti Garden range offers the right mix for every customer, every occasion and every color scheme.

‘We are happy to meet in person again at IPM, instead of digitally,’ says Tristian Bentvelsen, Managing Director Annuals, Perennials & Pot Plants EMEA at Dümmen Orange. ‘We will give you an insight into an attractive part of our range, with – in addition to Ballerina’s® and Confetti Garden – our Intrinsa Smartunia Windmill Petunia, Santana Pelargonium and many varieties more. And of course, we still have the best coffee!’

Dümmen Orange is a leading company in the breeding and development of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials. Its annual turnover is around €360 m. The company employs over 7,700 people worldwide. In addition to a large marketing and sales network, Dümmen Orange has a diversified network of specialized production sites. The key to the success of Dümmen Orange is a broad and deep product range, supported by a global supply chain. The company embraces its social responsibilities and invests in the health, safety and personal development of its staff.