Dutch Flower Company bloomon Certified Under First Climate Neutral Standard to Target Absolute Zero

Utrecht, Netherlands, 14 October 2021 – Climate Neutral Group (CNG) today announces the launch of its Climate Neutral Certification Standard. The ambitious initiative provides a clear path to credible climate neutral certification for any organisation, product or service that wants to achieve absolute zero, a state where it no longer produces any greenhouse gases. This goes well beyond net zero, where emissions are still allowed.

The standard includes a unique reduction component, requiring companies to meet an annual reduction target with the aim of reaching Absolute zero by 2050. It paves the way for organisations to only offset what they cannot reduce, following the highest quality criteria. The certification standard provides a practical process and tools towards climate neutrality, while ensuring that a company is verified against strict criteria by independent certification bodies.

A range of companies are already compliant with the certification standard in their journeys to Absolute zero. Ahold Delhaize Coffee Company, a global coffee supplier, has successfully certified most of its coffee brands. Dairy company Arla Netherlands has certified its organic milk range from farm to fridge, and Dutch flower company bloomon obtained certification for its organisation and flower bouquets across the whole supply chain in five countries in Europe. Other organisations are in a transition process with the certification standard, such as Heerema Marine Contractors.

Managing Director at CNG, René Toet, said, “It’s time for us to be brave and take full responsibility for our emissions. Our comprehensive standard provides a guarantee that an organisation is indeed on its way to Absolute zero. We’re pleased to aim high as the first climate neutral standard to achieve ISEAL membership, and help businesses take real and measurable actions.”

Climate Neutral Group has been approved as a Community Member of ISEAL, the global organisation that brings leading sustainability standards together. ISEAL community membership is a strong indicator that CNG is committed to continually improving its systems and impacts, and is transparent about how it measures those impacts.

Karin Kreider, Executive Director at ISEAL commented, “I’m very happy to congratulate Climate Neutral Group on becoming an ISEAL Community Member. Their standard provides an ambitious yet scalable route to support companies in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. We are excited to have a fresh perspective in the ISEAL learning community, and to have another member directly focussed on helping to solve the climate emergency.”

Find out more about our Climate Neutral Certification Standard and how to achieve Absolute zero emissions through certification.