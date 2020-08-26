Dutch Flower Group Welcomes New Partner In Airflo

Dutch Flower Group Floral August 26, 2020

Dubai based perishable logistics company Q7 Air Cargo is to acquire an interest in the Dutch holding company of Airflo, the specialised perishable logistics group of companies with operations in Kenya and the Netherlands. 

Airflo’s owner, Dutch Flower Group (DFG), who themselves recently completed the purchase of the Airflo businesses from DSV Panalpina A/S now welcome the participation of Q7 Air Cargo (Q7) as co-owner. 

Q7 Air Cargo and its sister company, Tiger Freight are long term operators in the African perishable logistics industry and their participation in the Airflo businesses will further enhance our focus on delivering superior perishable logistics solutions to our customers. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dutch Flower Group

Related Articles

Floral

Airflo Joins Dutch Flower Group

August 5, 2020 Dutch Flower Group

DSV Panalpina A/S, currently owning the majority share of Panalpina Airflo logistics companies, intends to sell their activities on perishables in both Kenya and The Netherlands of Panalpina Airflo (Airflo) to the minority shareholder Dutch Flower Group (DFG).

Floral

MBFE and G-Flowers join Holex Flower B.V.

May 11, 2020 Holex

Family business Marc Boers Flower Export (MBFE), founded in 1988 and fully focused on the export of fresh cut flowers for the higher and exclusive segment, has decided to join Holex Flower in De Kwakel, part of the Dutch Flower Group. G-Flowers, which already worked closely with MBFE, is also following this path.