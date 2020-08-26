Dutch Flower Group Welcomes New Partner In Airflo

Dubai based perishable logistics company Q7 Air Cargo is to acquire an interest in the Dutch holding company of Airflo, the specialised perishable logistics group of companies with operations in Kenya and the Netherlands.

Airflo’s owner, Dutch Flower Group (DFG), who themselves recently completed the purchase of the Airflo businesses from DSV Panalpina A/S now welcome the participation of Q7 Air Cargo (Q7) as co-owner.

Q7 Air Cargo and its sister company, Tiger Freight are long term operators in the African perishable logistics industry and their participation in the Airflo businesses will further enhance our focus on delivering superior perishable logistics solutions to our customers.

