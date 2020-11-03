DVFlora Participates in Petal It Forward 2020

DVFlora Floral November 3, 2020

Although some things looked a little different this year, the laughs and smiles spread throughout the Gloucester County Premium Outlets in Blackwood, NJ brought a very familiar feel to the day.  

When our planning had started a few months ago, we knew that Petal It Forward was needed now more than ever. We just weren’t sure what obstacles we would face with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering. 

We made sure to take all the proper precautions, by wearing personalized P.I.F. face masks and brought hand sanitizer to make sure we kept the tradition alive…of spreading happiness, one bouquet at a time!

