DVFlora’s 2021 Game of Thorns – Sweet Sixteen Voting

SEE WHO ADVANCED TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN

Round 2 in our Game of Thorns Rose Tournament is now in the books, and we are moving on to the Sweet 16 match ups! Some of these pairings may break your bracket, if they haven’t been “busted” already! After reviewing the vote counts, we can tell you that we are still in for a lot of surprises and some really difficult choices ahead.

Free Spirit and Country Blues continue their dominance and are on the way to competing against each other in the Final Four. That is unless a few other heavy favorites can beat them out! Playa Blanca is going against Hearts and Amnesia matches up to Shimmer…how can these not be close races!

The Garden Roses have proved to be a fun addition to this competition. Baronesse continues it’s “Cinderella Run,” after being seeded in the #12 spot (out of 16). It has already beaten out Effie (5 seed) and Princess Aiko (4 seed) to reach the Sweet 16. It’s now up against the #1 seeded Juliet! We also have a match up between two David Austin varieties in Tess versus Constance.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DVFlora