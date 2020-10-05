E.G. Hill is Proud to Introduce Their Constellation -Rio Roses

Constellation® is the first in the new line of E.G. Hill garden spray roses. As it combines the popular garden look with the multiple uses of spray roses, this classic light pink rose has been a hit with retail florists. The flowers can be used as a full spray or added to small table arrangements as individual stems, as is often done with mini-carnations and pompom chrysanthemums.

In recent years, E.G. Hill has concentrated their efforts on specific breeds, including garden spray roses. The combination of the garden rose look in a spray opens up a new world for retailers and consumers. Constellation® is the first product of this new line.

E.G. Hill moved their breeding from Indiana to Ecuador several years ago, due to the climatic advantages. They can better observe the characteristics of each plant and flower sooner in the breeding process, which saves time and enables faster selection of codes with the greatest potential.

