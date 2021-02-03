Eastern Floral Hands Lakeshore Ownership To Next Generation

Eastern Floral has transitioned ownership of its retail business operations in Holland and Grand Haven to Huisman Floral, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The owners of Huisman Flowers, Nikki and Rick Huisman, daughter and son-in-law of Eastern Floral owners Bing and Jean Goei, finalized terms under which they will assume ownership of the two floral shops as part of a long-planned business transition.

“This is a wonderful day for Jean and me,” said Bing Goei, CEO of Eastern Floral. “As owners of a family business, we’ve always hoped to be able to pass on the business to our children. We are so proud that Rick and Nikki are ready to take over the two lakeshore operations and make our dream come true.”

