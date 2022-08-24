Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre From Kieft Seed Wins All-America Selections Regional Award

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed® is pleased to accept a 2022 All-America Selections Regional Award for its new Echinacea Artisan™ Yellow Ombre . This is the first F1 hybrid seed Echinacea collection from the company’s Kieft Seed™ perennials lineup. Artisan Yellow Ombre offers uniform flowering and a consistent plant structure, which impressed judges in the Southeast, West and Northwest regions.

The Echinacea class is a wonderful pollinator attractor, and the bright yellow hue of Artisan Yellow Ombre caught the attention of bees, birds, butterflies, as well as trial judges:

“Due to the saturated color of the entry it deserves an award,” one judge wrote in their reviews of the AAS trials. “The flower color lasted all season. Once again, a great yellow for a seed variety.”

“The flowers were more eye catching because of their bright color, and they bloomed slightly longer by roughly a couple of weeks than the comparison,” said another judge.

“We are thrilled that this new introduction has received such high praise. Innovating perennials from seed is a top priority at PanAmerican Seed,” says marketing manager Sarah Makiejus. “Artisan Yellow Ombre is poised to make a positive impact on home gardens and native landscape designs.”

AAS winners receive special promotion and recognition in consumer media through the organization. Be sure to include Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre in your upcoming programs. Seed is available for immediate sales. Contact your preferred distributor to place an order.

Learn more about the full assortment of Kieft Seed perennials, and try out our new perennial production scheduling tool, at www.panamseed.com/perennials .

About All-America Selections

Since 1932, All-America Selections (AAS) has promoted new garden seed varieties that pass the test of superior garden performance judged in impartial trials throughout North America. For more information, visit www.all-americaselections.org .