Edible Garden Begins Shipping ‘Garden Starters’ in Time for Spring Planting Season

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced that shipping of Garden Starters, a featured display for the Company’s potted herbs and basil bowls that can be planted in a consumer’s home garden, has begun to retail locations across the Midwest, beginning with Meijer.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “We are excited to begin shipping our ‘Garden Starters,’ beginning with all Meijer stores across the Midwest, which is perfectly timed with the spring planting season. In 2023, we introduced this product in response to the increased demand for our potted herbs, which are ideal for home gardening. Given that 35% of American households cultivate some of their own food, our sustainably grown herbs and produce are becoming favored options for those seeking to enhance the flavors of their meals. Thanks to the vertical integration at our advanced, Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Company will manage the entire production, packaging, and distribution process for the ‘Garden Starters’ program from just this one facility. By placing potted herbs in the same supermarket section as our cut herbs and sustainably cultivated produce, we aim to offer maximum convenience to our customers.”

“We view the period from Mother’s Day to Memorial Day as the optimal time for consumers to set up their gardens, and we are seizing this spring planting opportunity with the launch of our ‘Garden Starters.’ These products are sustainable, and by making strategic use of backhauls and leveraging our Edible Garden Heartland facility, we believe we can significantly reduce our CO 2 emissions—a win not only for our Company but, more crucially, for the environment. We believe ‘Garden Starters’ presents both the Company and its retail partners with an incremental sales opportunity, and we look forward to rolling out this product to other retail partners across the United States.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, financial performance, expansion into new distribution networks, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “can,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.