Effect of a Continuous Application of 1-MCP During the Transport and Storage of Cut Roses

FloraLife Floral June 12, 2024

Ethylene is a gas that acts as a phytohormone that regulates the ripening and senescence of most of the horticultural fresh products. In flowers, the exposure of endogenous and/or exogeneous ethylene accelerates the symptoms of senescence. The sensitivity of flowers to ethylene varies depending on the species and cultivar.

However, the most commercially important cut flowers such as roses, carnations and alstroemerias have a high degree of sensitivity. Therefore, a management of ethylene effect should be considered to maintain the quality of flower stems during postharvest.

Ethylene action in plants is dependent on binding of the ethylene molecule to receptors located in plant cells. The chemical 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP) blocks the plant ethylene receptors, therefore blocking the ethylene action.

The active ingredient of EthylBloc™ is 1-MCP. However, the plant can synthetize new receptors and the efficacy of the treatment can decrease during the transport and storage phase.  Repeated treatments are therefore useful to prevent ethylene effects.

To read the rest of the research, please go to: FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Total Quality Management Research Guides Postharvest Quality Success

Terril A. Nell – Professor of Floriculture Emeritus University of Florida Floral August 5, 2022

Flower losses of 20 – 30% are reported as flowers move from growers to retail outlets and to consumers. High quality, long-lasting flowers are among the highest priorities when consumers make floral purchases. Imagine the impact on your profit if you could reduce your shrink to 5% or less. Well, you can! Care and handling research in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and other countries has provided guidelines for maintaining long lasting flowers.

Floral

Some Popular Foliage Plants are Ethylene Sensitive

Terril A. Nell – Professor of Floriculture Emeritus Univ. of FL / FloraLife Floral February 15, 2023

People working at home during the pandemic rediscovered the benefits of adding foliage plants to enhance their work environments. Sales of these long lasting plants surged dramatically during 2020 and 2021.  During this period and in the past, suppliers had noticed some problems with leaf drop and leaf edge burn—symptoms that are associated with drying out, exposure to temperature extremes, and importantly, ethylene damage.