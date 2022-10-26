Effects of FloraLife Shield Ultra on Cut Rose Opening, Color Vibrancy, and Vase Life

FloraLife® Shield Ultra is a postharvest dip or spray product designed to protect cut flowers from adverse conditions as they travel from farms to the end consumer. FloraLife® Shield Ultra is engineered to maintain the quality and consistency of cut flowers throughout the distribution chain. It is a concentrated product which results in less water usage, packaging, transport, and reduced waste.

In this research update, we present data collected on the vase life, degree of flower opening, and color vibrancy in 6 cut rose cultivars treated with FloraLife® Shield Ultra.

Objective:

These experiments were conducted to observe the effect that FloraLife® Shield Ultra had on the vase life, flower opening, and color vibrancy of several varieties of cut roses compared to control.

