Embracing the Next Glamour Animal: Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Dayton, Oregon – Gardening is becoming so much more than just a hobby. A growing number of homeowners say they feel it contributes to a larger life experience. This belief is helping the pollinator garden trend continue to blossom and evolve, including shining a spotlight on a little bird that’s creating a lot of buzz.

Connecting with Nature

The results of a recent homeowner survey by Monrovia – a leading grower of premium plants, trees and shrubs – confirmed gardeners have a desire to create outdoor living spaces that can incorporate spending more time with family and friends, while also giving the homeowners more space to relax and breathe. This often includes developing a productive space that is teeming with life, including pollinator gardens that can help enhance a connections to nature.

“Attracting pollinators is gathering focus for many gardeners,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “We are seeing increased interest in drawing hummingbirds to the garden. I’ve heard it called the next glamour animal – the one they most want to take a photo of, the one that stops them in their tracks when they encounter it in the garden.”

Hummingbirds, in particular, seem to captivate gardeners, drawing us into the moment to appreciate their beauty. From the distinctive, quickly moving wings that make the tiny birds seem to float, to their unique colorings, to the way they flit throughout the garden, it’s easy to see why. As a bonus, the benefits of mindfulness that come from observing hummingbirds and other pollinators also support the trend of gardening for wellness.

“Many people are turning to gardening because it makes them feel good, adds beauty, and contributes to the bigger picture, with 53% of participants in a recent survey strongly agreeing that gardening is good for their mental health and well-being. In a world full of screens and technology, getting lost in the moment while enjoying hummingbirds and other pollinators is a welcome respite for both our mind and body,” said Tamony.

How to Attract Hummingbirds

So, how can you entice pollinators to come visit your garden? When it comes to attracting hummingbirds, one of the best things to do is plant varieties that have vase shaped or tubular blooms. The specific shape of these colorful blooms can accommodate the long bills of the hummingbirds, making it easier for them to gather nectar. Consider incorporating these plants into your garden design in a variety of ways, including containers, borders and throughout your entire landscape.

Need design inspiration? Check out this Hummingbird Garden Landscape Plan, available on Monrovia.com.

Plants Hummingbirds Will Love

Colorburst™ Yellow Cape Fuchsia – Hummingbirds love this hardy perennial Fuchsia with gorgeous tubular flowers that appear from midsummer into fall. Many varieties tend to flop in the garden, but Colorburst™ stays upright, allowing hummingbirds to enjoy it even longer through the season. An herbaceous perennial, this plant may remain evergreen in mild winter climates, or it works wonderfully in summer containers. Recommended for Zones 6-10.

Harlequin™ Purple Beardtongue – This dramatic penstemon brings spikes of pretty purple blooms to the garden, along with valuable nectar for pollinators. The vigorous, busy, compact habit makes this an excellent choice for borders, rock gardens and containers. The tube-shaped flowers attract hummingbirds in the garden and have a long vase life in arrangements. Recommended for Zones 5-9.

Pink Pearl Agastache – Gardeners and pollinators are captivated by Pink Pearl’s tall spikes of beautiful, dainty flowers. This variety has a compact habit and dense blooms – with light pink flowers and darker buds – that cover the entire plant and provide a gorgeous two-tone effect from late spring until frost. Also known as Hummingbird Mint, it’s the perfect plant for bringing hummingbirds, along with other pollinators, to the garden. Recommended for Zones 6-10.

Stoplights Red Yucca – Stoplights is a great choice for hot, arid climates and once established, it thrives in a waterwise garden. The soft, green leaves are contrasted by flowers and tall stalks that are both crimson-red, drawing hummingbirds and other pollinators in. Recommended for Zones 5-11.

Goldflame Honeysuckle – Every hummingbird garden needs a Honeysuckle. Goldflame’s purple and deep pink buds cover the plant through the summer and open to become golden yellow tubular flowers that bring beauty and sweet fragrance to the landscape. A wonderful vine to use as a cover for trellis, arbor and fencing, this variety also works well when pruned to form a dense shrub-like shape. Recommended for Zones 4-9.

“Intentionally choosing a variety of tubular-shaped blooms can increase your chances of attracting hummingbirds to your garden. And after all, having pollinators – especially glamourous hummingbirds – visit a haven you’ve crafted for them provides tangible evidence you are part of something bigger,” Tamony said.

Use Monrovia’s “My Plantfinder” tool to learn more about these and other pollinator-friendly plants for your garden, and visit a local independent garden center near you to find the perfect additions to attract hummingbirds and more this year.

