Emerald Coast Growers Releases 30th Anniversary Resource Guide

Pensacola, Fla. – Emerald Coast Growers has released an updated version of their popular Resource Guide as the company celebrates its 30th year. The 2020-21 edition features more than three dozen new perennials, along with a hand-picked selection of the freshest new ornamental grasses.

“It’s our job to find and grow the best perennials and grasses, and help our customers find the best fit for their programs and customers,” says Cheri Markowitz, Sales Manager. “The resource guide represents our interpretation of where the market is heading.”

In particular, the company is excited about a super-floriferous Agastache (‘Crazy Fortune’), an Aquilegia series that takes the genus beyond spring (Kirigami™) and the first F1 hybrid Echinacea from seed (Artisan™). Not to mention on the ornamental grass side, a striking early-flowering Sorghastrum (‘Golden Sunset’™), and a famously drought-tolerant and low-maintenance genus that hails from Australia and New Zealand, where aboriginal people used it for weaving (Lomandra).

The company’s in-demand full catalog, available in a handy new digital flip format this year, fully integrates with their website’s extensive searchable database, including current availability, descriptions, zones, culture, usage and more.

For more information on Emerald Coast Growers’ 2020-21 catalog or to order, call 877-804-7277 or visit www.ecgrowers.com.

About Emerald Coast Growers

Emerald Coast Growers is proud to celebrate 30 years of success in the horticulture business. Known for their wide variety of perennial starter plants and specialty plants, Emerald Coast Growers still maintains the distinction of being one of the industry’s largest suppliers of ornamental grass liners to North American growers and retailers. With more than 500,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space, 55 acres of farmland and locations in both the northeast and southeast, Emerald Coast Growers can consistently supply top quality starter plants to growers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.ecgrowers.com.