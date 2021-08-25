Emerald Coast Growers Releases New Resource Guide Featuring Fresh Picks Section Highlighting New Varieties

Pensacola, Fla. – Emerald Coast Growers has released an updated version of their popular Resource Guide. The 2021-22 edition features an exciting section called Fresh Picks, which highlights all newcomers to their lineup including new perennials, ornamental grasses and succulents.

“Creating our Resource Guide is a well thought out process; we take the time to put together a representation of what we think the market will need,” says Cheri Markowitz, Sales Manager. “Our customers trust us to find the best for their programs year-after-year with a collection of new varieties, and we take that task seriously.”

Unveiling a resource guide yearly ensures that customers stay informed and current with new and different varieties that will illuminate gardens every spring. Designed with the user in mind, the company’s complete catalog is available in digital format on their website and fully integrates with their site’s extensive searchable database.

For more information on Emerald Coast Growers’ 2021-22 catalog or to order, call 877-804-7277 or visit www.ecgrowers.com.

About Emerald Coast Growers

Emerald Coast Growers is proud to celebrate 30 years of success in the horticulture business. Known for their wide variety of perennial starter plants and specialty plants, Emerald Coast Growers still maintains the distinction of being one of the industry’s largest suppliers of ornamental grass liners to North American growers and retailers. With more than 500,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space, 55 acres of farmland and locations in both the northeast and southeast, Emerald Coast Growers can consistently supply top quality starter plants to growers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.ecgrowers.com.