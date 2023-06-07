Enter the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards 2024

Time is running out for ornamental growers to showcase their achievements. Entries for the prestigious AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2024 close on 30th June 2023.

Established by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in partnership with FloraCulture International (FCI), the IGOTY Awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the ornamentals sector since 2009. They recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture. The awards also stimulate and promote best practice by giving global attention to outstanding producers and promoting knowledge throughout the industry.

The awards comprise five categories:

Finished plants and trees

Young plants

Cut flowers and bulbs

Sustainability

Inspiring business

From among these categories, only one winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2024’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

In January 2023, Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd (BTN) was announced as International Grower of the Year 2023 and won the Gold Rose award. BTN is one of the largest and most respected growers of garden plants in Canada. With four farms in Ontario and one in British Columbia, they have a land base of more than 800 acres.

In an interview with FCI, BTN’s CEO Jeff Olsen said: “Personally, this is a highlight of my career and makes me so proud to be named IGOTY 2023 among such a prestigious group of companies. For BTN, this award validates the hard work that our team has been doing and motivates them to push further.

“We set a goal to win this award as a part of our Strategic Planning Process, as we knew how the recognition would be great for our business. I sit on many industry boards and always recommend applying to my peers.”

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2024 online and entry closes on Friday 30th June 2023. Judging will then take place by a panel of industry experts who will access the entrants on five key criteria; economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources policy.

All winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony in January 2024 alongside IPM Essen. To find out more about the IGOTY Awards and to enter, visit the Event Page. For queries on entering the awards please contact: events@aiph.org



International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.https://aiph.org/events/igoty/