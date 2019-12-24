Etihad Cargo Named Center of Excellence for Perishable Logistics Following Second IATA CEIV Certification

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has cemented its position as a leading international air cargo carrier after becoming only the second carrier to be awarded IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) in Abu Dhabi.

The new award elevates Etihad Cargo as the first Middle East airline to hold both of IATA’s CEIV Fresh and CEIV Pharma certifications, and one of the two carriers globally to claim this dual honour. The carrier’s dedicated FreshForward product today receives a significant validation for its end-to-end temperature-controlled solution for fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish, meat and flowers across its global network.

To secure the twin certifications within a remarkable frame of one calendar year, Etihad Cargo was required to meet global IATA standards, International requirements and best practices, as well as pass stringent food safety management protocols within Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) methodology.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director Cargo and Logistics at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Acquiring our second CEIV certification in a single year is a significant achievement for Etihad Cargo and underlines the product-specific quality of service we deliver across our global network. In-line with our commitment to offer a diverse portfolio of industry-leading products to Etihad Cargo’s global customers, FreshForward is destined for further investment and growth.”

Frederic Leger, Director, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security Products, IATA, added: “Perishable goods is a growing market for air cargo. Ensuring that these delicate and short shelf-life products reach the customer unspoiled with minimal loss is essential. I want to congratulate both Etihad Cargo and Etihad Airport Services (EAS) in achieving the Center of Excellence for Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification. CEIV Fresh certification provides stakeholders throughout the air cargo supply chain with the assurance that certified companies are operating to the highest quality and standards in the transport of perishable products.”

In addition to covering Etihad Cargo’s airline operations, the CEIV’s Fresh Certification also comprises cargo handling and warehousing at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). With a multi-phased cargo infrastructure development strategy in place, including an expanded fresh facility, Etihad Cargo is committed to developing a Cool Chain Centre of Excellence at its state-of-the-art UAE hub.

