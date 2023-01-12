EUROFLEURS 2023: The Championship Regulations are Now Available, and Enrolment is Open

Florint’s renowned European Championship for Young Florists, EUROFLEURS, will take place from August 23 to 26 of 2023 in Slovenia. Interested young florists can now register for the competition, and the championship regulations and task descriptions are available. EUROFLEURS 2023 is being organized by the Association of Florists and Gardeners of Slovenia and Arboretum Volčji Potok, with supervision from Florint, the International Florist Organisation.

Enrol in EUROFLEURS 2023

Registration for the European Championship for Young Florists 2023 is now officially open to Florint member associations as well as outside candidates!

You will find the Enrolment forms, the Eurofleurs Regulations, the Task Descriptions, and other relevant championship documents in this online folder. We highly recommend bookmarking this folder, if you are involved with the competition.

