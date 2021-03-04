Europa Cup 2021 Postponed to August 2022

Despite our best efforts to organise Florint’s EUROPA CUP 2021 from June 25-27, the health risks posed by the global COVID-19 epidemic are forcing us to reschedule our beloved event once more.

Our European Floristry Championship will instead take place next year, from 26 to 28 August. Please mark these dates in your agenda. We sincerely cannot wait to celebrate a world-class festival of floristry with you.

Our full statement by the President of Florint and the President of the Polish Florist Association is provided for you below: